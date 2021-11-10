Community members were eager to check out the new buildings at Douglas High School on Monday evening during an open house.
Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller said the buildings have been in use since the start of the school year, but this was a chance to show community members how the district used the funds they received through a $16 million bond measure that passed in May 2019.
Several others who helped get the bond measure passed were also there for the grand opening, including BP Media’s Brian Prawitz, then-political action committee leader and current school board member Jeremy Mitchell, members of the political action committee and past school board members.
“What an incredible achievement this is,” Prawitz said. “Every time I drive by I rubberneck because I want to see the next phase.”
More than 150 people showed up to the open house, which included guided tours by leadership students from the high school.
“The kids sold this bond to begin with,” Miller said. “When we put these kids out in the community they just love them. They just love the kids, the energy and it’s so much fun. And the kids do a great job, they’re the key and they enjoy the new school.”
Allie Cavanaugh, a junior, and Hannah Hobson, a senior, were two of the students who guided a group through the newly constructed buildings.
The main building’s first floor has the main office, staff offices, the cafeteria, commons, media center and two classrooms. There are also gender-neutral bathrooms, which have individual stalls with full doors as well as staff bathrooms and a bench near the media center.
When a community member asked how she felt about no longer being able to open the windows, Perez replied, “It was hard because all the windows opened in the old building, but we feel a little bit safer. We give a little, we get a little.”
The tour then went over to the new gymnasium building, which saw a larger concession area, more gender-neutral bathrooms, a new court and bleachers. A Trojan statue, which had been in the old gym for decades, was moved to the lobby of the new gym.
While some people taking the tour were concerned about the number of bathrooms in the new gym, Cavanaugh was quick to point out that there are additional bathrooms in the locker rooms for the students to use.
The upstairs hall of the main building housed the majority of the classrooms, as well as the lockers for students. There were also large windows where students could look over the valley.
“It’s really beautiful to see the sunrise in the morning,” Hobson said.
While the main construction projects have finished, the new building and gymnasium, the work continues at the high school.
On Monday night, crews were striping the parking lots, but there will also be landscaping work and work on the lobby for the old gym.
“And then we’ll regroup and look at where we are at with our budget,” Miller said.
Part of the plan when the bond passed was to overhaul the old cafeteria into a performing arts center. Miller said the district plans to do some work on that, although it could deviate from the original plan. “It’s all about money and costs have gone up,” he said.
Cavanaugh and Hobson both said they appreciate the new building and were quick to answer any questions and address concerns from community members.
