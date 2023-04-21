Douglas Timber Operators to host breakfast meeting Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Apr 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas Timber Operators will hold an April breakfast meeting Thursday.Monthly meetings are now being held at The Loft, 950 SE Oak Ave., Roseburg. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. with Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress talking about county bridges and infrastructure.Breakfast foods will be available from the Del Rey Café.Those planning to attend should RSVP to 541-672-0757 or email tina@dougtimber.org. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Public Administration Kyle Bailey News Director Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Finance & Admin Assistant Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Utility worker Most Popular Changes to dump fees in Douglas County Roseburg Forest Products announces major investment in Douglas County Mercy Health closes home health care, cuts staff Roseburg City Council discusses homeless regulations Alleged rape spurs lawsuit against school district Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results ATP World Tour Banja Luka Open Results StateHouse Confirms Extension of Series A Debt Obligations to May 22nd, 2023 ATP World Tour BMW Open by American Express Results Sutherlin selected for seismic rehabilitation grant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.