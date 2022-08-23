Dozens of students and their families stood in line for a box of art supplies before finding a seat somewhere in the park to work on a piece of landscape art Saturday morning at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association in Roseburg.
This year, over 100 youth artists registered for the 12th annual Plein Air paint out event, with locations in Roseburg, Elkton and at the coast at the Umpqua River Lighthouse, according to Community Outreach Director Sarah Holborow. This year, the young artist events were being offered to the community free of charge.
“I love that Umpqua Valley Arts is constantly thinking of ways to engage our local youth and keep them creative and connected to each other,” Holborow said. “Throughout the pandemic, we were all separated and living somewhat isolated, but art is one thing that can keep us all connected. And now we have the opportunity to connect in person so we're thrilled to be able to offer these opportunities to as many young artists in the county as possible.”
Each young artist was given a kit in a box that could double as an easel. Each kit contained pencils, paper, colored pencils, watercolor paints and oil pastels. Students were encouraged to draw the landscape around them — flowers, trees, buildings, the sky and whatever else they saw.
“I loved doing [art] when I was a kid,” Sawyer Allred, 9, said as he sat on the curb drawing a red flower with bushes and a brick building in the background. “It turns out I was pretty good at it.”
On the other side of the bushes, Sawyer Allred’s younger brother, Fischer Allred, 6, sat drawing a tree and the same red flowers. He said he loves art and he “really likes painting.” Fischer Allred used watercolors to bring his piece to life.
The Plein Air paint out event was open to youth of all ages — from toddlers to teenagers. Hayley Grausnell, 16, brought her sister Haddie Grausnell, 6, to the paint out event.
“My mom woke me up at seven and told me to get ready to go,” Hayley Grausnell said. She and her sister sat on a staircase, while Haddie Grausnell used watercolors to paint a picture of her and Halyey Grausnell in the grass holding hands.
Aislyne Rogers, an incoming ninth grader, and Lu Bancroft, an incoming eighth grader, both used a combination of different materials — oil pastels, water colors and colored pencils — to bring life to a tree they each drew.
At the end of the event, participants were encouraged to submit their finished pieces to be displayed in the Plein Air art exhibit with a chance to win prizes and awards, according to Holborow. The youth awards are broken up into different categories for elementary, middle and high school with special awards such as “best sky” and “best building.”
Once participants submit their work, UVA staff will choose award winners who will then be featured at the Plein Air showcase from Aug. 27 through Oct. 28, according to a news release.
An Opening Reception of Umpqua Plein Air 2022 will take place at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association on Aug. 27 from 4-7 p.m. Participants and their families are invited to join the celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.