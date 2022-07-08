One week in and Tom Criss is still upbeat on top of the semitrailer outside the Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet.
Camped on the roof since Friday, July 1, Criss has been spending a lot of time in the makeshift gym he created in order to escape boredom.
As of Thursday, Angie and Tom Criss are over halfway to their goal — they have raised around $30,000 of the approximately $50,000 it will take to fill the trailer.
Although hard to tell when the trailer will be full, Angie is hopeful it will be by Tuesday and Tom can finally come down. Tom is less sure, bracing himself for another week on the roof.
“I personally am exhausted just worrying about my husband,” Angie said. “But Tom has a great spirit.”
Thursday morning, Tom woke with a bit of a chest cold, but he has remained in high spirits nonetheless.
“The biggest thing is my morale,” Tom said. "Having this extra workout equipment up here, really it keeps my body motivated. It doesn't allow me to just sit here and be bored to death.”
Unlike last year, Tom has had many visitors over the week, starting with Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg followed by a number of Tom’s friends and family. He is also cheered on by the honking of cars who see him on the roof as they pass by the store on I-5, Tom said.
Though Tom will not be stuck on the roof too much longer, the company-wide fundraising initiative goes on through July 31 and Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet will be collecting donations at the register until then.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
