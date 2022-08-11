Babies bouncing on their parent’s hips circled up, unaware that they were about to compete in Douglas County’s 54th annual Diaper Derby on Wednesday night. As host Kenny Sherman said “go,” parents raced to the edge of the circle and … the babies sat looking confused, some starting to crawl after 10 seconds or so while others never even left their spot in the grass.

Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.