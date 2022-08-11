Babies bouncing on their parent’s hips circled up, unaware that they were about to compete in Douglas County’s 54th annual Diaper Derby on Wednesday night. As host Kenny Sherman said “go,” parents raced to the edge of the circle and … the babies sat looking confused, some starting to crawl after 10 seconds or so while others never even left their spot in the grass.
Coaxed on by eager friends and family on the sidelines — calling them with food, rattling keys and toys — half of the babies took off, crawling towards the finish line.
“She's pretty good. Yeah, she gets pretty fast,” Jaynee Dedmon said, holding her 10-month-old daughter, Dawn Dedmon, before her first race. “So, she has a decent shot.”
At this year’s Diaper Derby, 13 babies competed in two rounds, showing their speed on all fours. In rounds one and two, the first three babies to make it from the center of the ring to their family moved on to the final, where one winner took first place.
Dedmon was right — in the end, Dawn Dedmon won her first race, made it to the finals and took first place overall with a smile on her face. That is, until she was given a celebratory ribbon and the tears from too much attention burst forth as she ripped off the sash.
Lilliana Gray, 9 months old, came crawling into second place followed closely by 1-year-old Axol Gabrielsen.
“I think he did awesome and I always love him,” Axol’s mom, McKayla Gabrielsen said while kissing his cheeks.
Many of this year’s competitors were cheered on by siblings and cousins who competed themselves in years past.
“I won third place,” Evaleyn Gisler, 6, proudly said, who’s 14-month-old sister, Madisyn Gisler, competed, taking second place in the first heat this year.
Eva McGrath, 10, watched as her 8-month-old brother, Tyler, prepared for the crawl. The second oldest of six, Eva said she enjoys helping to take care of her younger siblings.
“I get to teach my family how to do things that they never did before,” Eva said about why she likes being an older sibling. As the crawl began, she loudly cheered for her brother.
With 13 babies competing in the big crawl, this year had better turnout than 2021 when only two babies participated, according to Sherman.
“Nobody walked this year, so it was good. Everybody was legal. And nobody went to the beer booth,” he said with a chuckle.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
