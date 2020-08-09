This past Friday marked the 61st anniversary of the Roseburg Blast, which took place Aug. 7, 1959. The explosion destroyed much of downtown Roseburg and killed 14 and injured at least 125 people.
More than six decades later — almost to the day — an explosion caused by the same compound that leveled much of Douglas County’s largest city rocked Beirut, Lebanon, this past Tuesday.
The blast in Roseburg came when a truck loaded with two tons of dynamite and over four tons of ammonium nitrate, parked near the old Gerretson’s Building Supply store, caught fire and exploded.
The explosion and the fire destroyed all of the buildings within an 8-block area and did heavy damage to structures throughout the surrounding 30 blocks.
The blast in Beirut, news sources said, had the same type of materials, but many times more of the ammonium nitrate than the Roseburg explosion.
Instead of four tons of the ammonium nitrate, it’s estimated there were 2,750 tons of the material stored in a warehouse at the port, more than 700 times as much as the Roseburg blast. Ammonium nitrate is commonly used as a fertilizer and can become explosive if precautions are not taken.
News reports said the ammonium nitrate had been in a warehouse in the Port of Beirut for six or seven years, and officials had been warned about the danger it posed.
Reports said at least 137 people were killed with at least 5,000 wounded. Many more are missing after the massive explosion shook the city. Pictures showed grain elevators wiped out, and a ship was blown out of the water and onto the shore.
Reports said the blast caused carnage over a 6-mile radius and was felt more than 100 miles away.
Dan McLain, a retired firefighter from the Roseburg area, said there have been some similar explosions over the years that have had the same ingredients. He said it can be dangerous and is powerful stuff.
“The Roseburg blast was a mix of dynamite and ammonium nitrate,” McLain said. “This has happened before, it happened in Texas in ‘47, it happened in Roseburg ‘59, same kind of stuff, it’s ammonium nitrate.”
McLain said his stepdad lived in Roseburg when the blast happened, and considering the Cold War that was heating up, a lot of people thought the same thing as his stepfather.
“He thought the Russians had attacked,” McLain said. “And it was believable at the time.”
The 1947 Texas City disaster was an industrial accident in the Port of Texas City, Texas, at Galveston Bay.
It killed 581 people and was the deadliest industrial accident in U.S. history and one of history’s largest non-nuclear explosions. A fire started on board a French ship docked in the harbor and detonated about 2,300 tons of ammonium nitrate.
That started fires and explosions in other ships and nearby oil-storage facilities. All but one member of the Texas City Fire Department were killed.
Ammonium nitrate was also the material used in the Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing April 19, 1995. It destroyed the entire front facade of the building, and killed 168 people, including 19 children, and injured several hundred more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.