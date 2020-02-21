Officials with the Boy Scouts of America in Southwest Oregon say the recent announcement that the national organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy will not have an impact on the local scout troops.
Scott Impecoven, the scout executive for the Oregon Trail Council of the Boy Scouts, which serves six counties in western Oregon, said in an email to The News-Review that the national organization of Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing and local councils are not a part of that.
"The Oregon Trail Council has not filed for bankruptcy," Impecoven said in the press release. "Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local scouting experience."
The national organization, which is 110-year-old, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday after a wave of lawsuits for sexual abuse were filed against it.
A press release released said the move was to achieve two key objectives. One was to "equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in scouting and to continue carrying out its mission for years to come."
The press release said local councils that provide programming, financial, facility and administrative support to scouting units in their communities, have not filed for bankruptcy and that the councils are legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.
The national organization has established a victim compensation trust and support through the Chapter 11 process for victims of abuse while in the scouting program.
“The (Boy Scouts of America) cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” President and CEO Roger Mosby said in the press release. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process — with the proposed trust structure — will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the (organization’s) important mission.”
The organization's restructuring website (https://www.bsarestructuring.org/) said approximately 90% of pending and asserted abuse claims against it relate to abuse that occurred more than 30 years ago.
Scott Carlson, a former scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 112 in Glide who was involved with the organization for 51 years said there were protections put in place many years ago when the abuse and harassment allegations first came out around 1999.
"The organization made changes a number of years ago where any adult involved in the program has to take a youth protection training course every 12 months and when you go on an activity with some Cub Scout unit you have to have a minimum of two adults over the age of 18 that are responsible and have taken this training," Carlson said.
The Boy Scouts of America is the largest scouting organization in the U.S. with about 2.3 million youth participants and about one million adult volunteers.
