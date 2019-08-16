After a member of the staff at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley was arrested on Aug. 2, officials at the club say they took immediate action by terminating the staff member and banning him from any club programs or facilities.
Kyle Humphrey, 30, of Days Creek was contacted at the club and arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, but officials said none of Humphrey’s victims were current members of the club.
“He didn’t interact in the program areas of the club very often, if at all,” said Bryan Lake, CEO of the club. “When he was here, there were also one or two staff members with him so I don’t feel like he was ever in a situation where he could have put someone in harm’s way.”
Humphrey was a summer sports camp assistant at the club and had been hired in July for the summer to help with the camps. The only other contact Humphrey had with the club was when he did some site supervising for sporting events where he would go to a site and set up for the event and monitor the event.
Lake said all employees and volunteers at the club must undergo a thorough criminal background check and all supervisory policies are designed to ensure the maximum safety and protection of club members and staff.
“The question has been coming up, ‘Did he have a background check,’ and yes he did, he cleared it,” Lake said. “We have a policy that every year we check the background of our staff and volunteers and our board.”
Club officials have already reviewed the background check process to see if there were any changes that needed to be made, Lake said.
Lake said investigators don’t feel any of the alleged sex abuse occurred at the club or during the club’s activities and did not involve any current club members. He said detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office came into the club on Aug. 2 and arrested Humphrey, and on that Monday club officials were handing out letters and emailing parents to let them know what was going on.
Lake said the organization is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any staff member, volunteer or youth member.
The club, he said, will continue vigorous staff training and reviewing all of its policies to make sure there are not any gaps.
“We take this responsibility very seriously and I think it’s a sacred duty working with kids, and we cannot violate that trust,” Lake said.
Humphrey is being held in the Douglas County Jail. A plea hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 in Judge Frances Burge’s Douglas County Circuit Courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.