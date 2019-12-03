A series of breaker failures at River Forks Park over the weekend, led to some partial outages in some of the light displays at the Festival of Lights.
Brian Prawitz of BP Media, promoter of the event said sometime over during the Thanksgiving weekend, the malfunction knocked out power to some of the light displays.
"Some breakers supplying power to some of our displays, popped, leaving them half lit," Prawitz said.
Workers spent Monday working to get the lights back up to full power for visitors to the light show.
Festival officials didn't find out about the electrical problem until Sunday night when messages started showing up on Facebook indicating some of the lights had not been on during the weekend.
Prawitz said that was the first that officials knew about the problem and as soon as they did, they started charging half price at the gate.
"We offered a free trip through the lights to anybody who felt they didn't get their money's worth over Thanksgiving weekend," he said.
Those who were not satisfied can notify the Festival of Lights board through the Facebook page and arrangements will be made to allow them a free trip through the lights.
Officials are not sure exactly when the outages started but it could have been sometime Friday night, although no one reported it until the messages appeared on Facebook.
Prawitz said once the situation was explained on the Festival of Lights Facebook page, most people understood the situation.
"The supporting, kind and understanding responses from people have overwhelmed anyone who complained," Prawitz said.
In addition to the electrical problem, some time during the weekend, a vehicle apparently jumped up a curb along the route through the park with enough force to tear a chunk of curb, bend a 20 inch long rebar stake and damage a long strand of lights.
Officials are not sure what the cost will be to repair the breakers and the broken display, but Prawitz says the Festival of Lights board budgets about $20,000 each year for replacing and updating the lights and infrastructure including any electrical problems. That money takes care of the hard costs of the festival that the board manages.
The Festival of Lights opened Sunday night Nov. 24 for its 27th year and will be open every night at 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 1 at River Forks Park.
