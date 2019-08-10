A few hours after Blossom won Grand Champion of the Open Dairy Cow competition, the 4-year-old Jersey cow gave birth to the fair’s newest addition: Doug.
Doug, named after his birthplace: the Douglas County Fair, was born at 7 p.m. Thursday evening to an estimated crowd of 150 people.
Peggy Clark, owner of the cow, said she was surprised at how many people showed up to watch Blossom give birth.
“I was amazed at all the little ones that were curled up right here, cross-legged looking — they watched the whole time!” Clark said. “She probably went into labor at about 4 p.m. and had the calf at 7 p.m. We showed at 1:30 p.m. She’s a trooper!”
Exhibit Director Nicki Opp said that cows rarely give birth at the fair.
“It’s not typical that it actually happens on the grounds,” Opp said. “One, as far as I can remember, has never been born at the fair — and I’ve been out here about 30 years and I don’t remember one.”
Jeff Clark, son of Peggy Clark, said many people have stopped by their stall to see Doug and Blossom.
“It has been a steady flow of people coming in. Tons for the birth, but there’s been a steady flow and you can usually hear, ‘Oh come quick! Here’s the new baby calf!’” Jeff Clark said. “It’s been a good attraction.”
Baltazar Morales, of Tenmile, took his granddaughters Kirsten Baker, 6, and Ezery Robinson, 2, to the fair to see the baby calf.
“It is cute,” Morales said. “This is the first baby we’ve seen. We’re looking forward to see the piglets too.”
Blossom has been shown at the Douglas County Fair for the past 4 years. Despite the home-field advantage, Doug will not have a future in the fair circuit, Peggy Clark said.
“Bull calves can’t be shown, and he’s a cross-breed out of an Angus bull. So no, his future is the freezer, unfortunately,” she said.
When told of the story behind Doug’s name, Opp said she thought it was a great choice.
“We think it’s a great pick for a name, rather fitting since he was born here,” Opp said. “Of course, we’re honored that that’s what they chose to name him, but we also think it just kind of makes sense, given the circumstance.”
