Police officers in Douglas County, along with some Special Olympics athletes carried the Special Olympics torch on a cool Tuesday morning through Douglas County from Tri City to Oakland to help raise money to bring back the Oregon State Special Olympics games for the athletes.
Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department started the run at 7 a.m. Tuesday on Old Highway 99 between Tri City and Myrtle Creek. They carried the torch to Winston, where Winston police officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the torch and carried it to Roseburg. They met up with Special Olympic athletes and Roseburg police officers at the Douglas County Courthouse.
Because of funding woes, Oregon Special Olympics canceled its summer games in 2018 and winter games this year. Torch run organizers are hoping that with this year’s fundraising efforts, those events can be restored.
“It’s important to them (the athletes) to get the games going,” said Patti Knight, a softball coach and the mother of Special Olympian Dony Knight. “We know it’s going to be one more year, but it’s important to all of them.”
Several counties around the state participated in the run, and normally the torch would arrive in the Portland area for the start of the state games just like the regular Olympics. Since there are no state games this year, the torch was taken to a soccer invitational tournament in Portland and lit there.
“It’s always really exciting because you carry the little torch, but when you get to the ceremony, they light this huge torch,” said Julie Jackson-Merritt, who is a parent of an Olympian and board member of Douglas County Special Olympics.
The event is a fundraiser for the state program and funds raised go to putting on the state games. Since the games were cancelled this year, there are plans for some regional competition, and each sport will have some tournaments this summer.
“So they’ll get to use all the practice they’ve been doing in bocci, softball, golf and track,” Knight said.
Roseburg Police and Sheriff’s office employees picked up the torch and headed north, taking turns running in the leg from Roseburg on Highway 99 to Calapooia Street near exit 135, where Sutherlin officers took the hand-off and carried it on up to Oakland to finish the Douglas County portion of the run.
“It’s just a good way for us to show our support for Special Olympics and special athletes that we have here in Douglas County,” said Sheriff John Hanlin.
“It’s a great cause, it’s fun and we enjoy it,” said Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein, who ran a leg of the relay along with his wife Jennifer.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is now in all 50 states and more than 30 foreign countries. In Oregon, more than 1,500 law enforcement personnel from federal, military, state, county, and local agencies participate in the Torch Run campaign. All money raised in Oregon will help put on the Oregon Special Olympics games next year in Portland.
