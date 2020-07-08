Casa de Belen has closed for the second time in as many years while its board of directors explores ways to reorganize, it was announced Tuesday.
The shelter provided a safe haven for runaways and other homeless youth, but a lack of grants and donations over the past few years has left the shelter operating at a deficit.
Casa de Belen reopened on Nov. 11, 2019, after being closed for several months to try to get its financial situation straightened out, but revenue from donations and grants continued to fall.
“There’s no help from the state and there’s such a need, especially in our county, with foster care,” said Shelley Briggs Loosley, vice chair of the Casa de Belen board.
Briggs Loosley said state grants had been dwindling and not coming close to covering the yearly operating costs.
She added it’s costly to operate the building when it has to be staffed 24/7 when residents are there.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Executive Director Kivonna Coccia in a press release Tuesday. “We have been looking at the sustainability of our program for the past few years. We will continue to fight to give a voice to homeless at-risk youth and their families.”
Coccia said a needs assessment will be done during the shutdown to try to develop a plan to reopen.
“We know there is a need in the community,” Coccia said. “But federal and state resources have not been adequately devoted to address the issue. It has left many communities to fend for themselves on several fronts.”
Coccia said there is an epidemic of couch surfing, which she said is an unstable and temporary situation, but not a solution.
To reopen the home, the board will have to come up with a sustainable financial plan.
“Bare bones, we would need around $405,000 a year,” she said. “We’ve had several generous donations over the years and a couple of foundations that have given us nice checks, but we need more.”
Coccia said Casa de Belen has served more than 1,300 youth and family members since its opening in 2004, providing an environment for youth to stabilize, reach educational goals, resolve conflict and learn self-management skills.
The facility is licensed through the Child Welfare Division of the Department of Human Services to serve 30 youth. The licensing specifies the shelter can house only residents who are 20 and under.
Four people were housed at the facility when the closing was announced, but Briggs Loosley said homes were found for all four.
