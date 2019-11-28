Boasted as the largest and most popular fair of its kind in Southern Oregon, the Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair will return to the Douglas County Fairgrounds Dec. 6-8.
The fair opens at 10 a.m. each day and closes at 8 p.m. except Sunday, when the fair closes at 4 p.m.
Over 250 crafters from across the state will fill the Conference, Douglas and Exhibit halls, selling handcrafted items such as clothing, home decor, baked goods, spices, lotions, soaps, wood crafts, metal sculptures and other art.
“We don’t allow commercial items,” Ciera Keith said. “People make stuff, sometimes as their business. It’s all hand crafted.”
Keith is the event and exhibitor coordinator at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. She has been involved with the fair for nine years and said about three-quarters of the vendors return year after year.
“Every year, the vendors change up,” Keith said. “You have your regulars that come that you expect to see every year but every year we have new vendors with new items and different items that come through. That’s the biggest change. Even the vendors that have been here for years change their items up. It’s always different.”
Steve Campbell is one of those returning vendors. In fact, he has been selling his handmade wood name puzzles, coat racks and Christmas ornaments at the fair since about 1995. Campbell is a contractor by trade, but he always adds the fair to his busy schedule.
“I’ve been crafting for 35 to 40 years,” Campbell said. “I do one show a year. I’m a contractor, but 35 or 40 years ago I was asked to make a name puzzle for a nephew. I made it, they liked it and I went to the show and took orders for more and it’s developed into a little side business.”
Campbell said he enjoys that the show has become more Christmas oriented as the years go by.
“Every year it gets a little bigger and a little better,” Campbell said.
The fair attracts on average over 1,500 people each day. Keith says most visitors start in the Conference Hall before wandering through the other two buildings.
Door prizes consisting of donations from vendors are handed out every hour. Live entertainment will be held throughout the weekend and food, including Suzy Q’s Original Kettle Corn and RiverBlendz Coffee, can be found in each of the halls.
Unlike previous years, Christmas trees will not be available this year.
Santa will be available for photos 2-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Santa’s Village will also have a gift-wrapping station by students from Phoenix Charter School.
Admission is free from 5-8 p.m. Friday with the donation of a nonperishable food item and 5-8 p.m. Saturday with the donation of a new pair of pajamas. Regular admission prices are $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Received $1 off with a canned food donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.