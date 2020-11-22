Christmas tree permits are now available from the Bureau of Land Management's Roseburg District Office.
They'll be offered through Dec. 22.
The cost for a single tree up to 12 feet high is $5. The limit is three trees per household.
Those who buy permits can cut their own trees in either the Swiftwater or South River Resource Areas on BLM-managed lands.
To purchase permits or maps, contact the BLM at 541-440-4930 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The permits are mailed, so allow several days for delivery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, permits cannot be purchased in person.
No commercial permits will be issued.
