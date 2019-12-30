Douglas County companies are helping people recycle their Christmas tree now that the season is over.
Roseburg Disposal placed Christmas tree drop-off boxes at 10 locations throughout its service area where people can drop off trees for free until Jan. 6.
"We at Roseburg Disposal are thrilled to announce that are continuing our Christmas tradition of collecting Christmas trees for free and happy to offer this as a gift to our community," said Roseburg Disposal General Manager Dori John in a press release.
Sutherlin Sanitary Service is also offering a free drop-off location again this year with a bin located outside its recycling center. People can drop off their trees from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
People who get their garbage picked up by South Umpqua Disposal will be able to leave their tree outside, allowing collectors to make a list for picking up trees at a later time.
Winston Sanitary Service discourages people from placing their tree in the garbage or yard debris as it puts extra strain on the hydraulics of the trucks. People who would like to recycle their tree can bring it to Wildlife Safari.
To help keep the service free, Roseburg Disposal asks that no ornaments, lights, plastic bags, metals stands or other garbage is put in the drop-off boxes. Trees will be recycled into mulch.
There will be a $10 charge for trees picked up at your home or office from Roseburg Disposal.
Here are the locations for tree recycle bins:
Roseburg
- Legion Field
- Northewst Kline Street in front of Hucrest Elementary School.
- corner of Northwest Calkins Road and Northwest Jefferson Street.
- Sherm's Thunderbird Market parking lot
- Kowloon Restaurant on 2686 N.W. Diamond Lake Blvd.
- Umpqua Auction at 1028 N.E. Stephens St.
- Southeast Rose Street by the old Safeway
- Redeemer's parking lot at 3041 W. Harvard Ave.
- Gaddis Park
Sutherlin
- Sutherlin Sanitary in South Calapooia Street.
Winchester
- Totem Market.
Winston
- Wildlife Safari.
