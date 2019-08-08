Cool weather and a cloudy sky made for the perfect backdrop for classic rock band Collective Soul’s performance at the Douglas County Fair on Wednesday evening
The Atlanta-based band kicked off the show with the song “Blame,” on the Cascade Community Credit Union amphitheater. Most audience members were on their feet singing along throughout the concert.
This was the first year that Collective Soul, made famous for its hit song “Shine,” performed at the Douglas County Fair. The band drew a crowd of nearly 4,500 people and sold 700 seats in the reserved section — more than any other performer this week, said Douglas County Fair Director Dan Hults.
“We had to add more reserved seats today because this is our No. 1 selling band, so I think there’s excitement around it,” Hults said. “The weather, we were hoping for cooler weather and then we get really cooler weather. I think it’s a good Wednesday night act.”
Victor and Deann Perez, of Myrtle Creek, are longtime fans and first-time concert goers of Collective Soul.
“I think their harmonies are just amazing. They harmonize really well,” Victor Perez said. “They’re a rock band, but they’re not heavy rock. They’re good, easy listening and have a good beat and they harmonize real well.”
Deann Perez said the band has a “feel-good” vibe and that she loves all their songs.
Jean Steancliff, of Roseburg, said she remembered liking the band when she was younger, but couldn’t remember which songs that she liked.
“Before we came here I was thinking, ‘I can’t remember what songs they did,’ even though I remembered I like them,” Steancliff said. “So I pulled them up on YouTube and the first song I played I was like, ‘oh yeah, that’s right I remember that.’”
Yvonne Paiva, of Roseburg, said she has been listening to Collective Soul since they first started making music.
“I bought their album like 20 years ago,” Paiva said. “I liked them when I was young, now that I’m older I still like them.”
Tomorrow night, Poison frontman Bret Michaels will perform at the fair.
“We try to do country, we try to do classic rock, we try to do new age rock for the younger crowd,” Hults said. “That’s why our lineup is so diverse this year.”
