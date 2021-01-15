Connie Page was recently elected chairperson of the Democratic Party of Douglas County.
Page said she is a lifelong Democrat who has been active in the local party for several years.
She said her goal as chairperson is to bring kindness, compassion, honesty, wisdom and respect to everything the party does.
She said she wants to encourage a healthy, diverse and clean environment in both the local communities and forests. But she also wants to heal the political divide in Douglas County.
“We all have so many more things in common than what divides us. A unified county will help bring new business, residents, jobs and young people to our area,” she said.
Page was born in Minnesota and moved to Alaska in the 1990s to run a lumber and milling business with her husband.
While there, they vacationed annually in Oregon, where they searched out unusual wood for custom projects from small businesses for their Alaskan consumers.
The couple sold their business in 2013 and moved to Roseburg in 2014. They are currently retired.
Page replaces former party chair Alana Lenihan.
(2) comments
This really is an opportune moment for party-building. At the national level, the chaotic, malevolent, and incompetent Trump administration managed to lose the House, the Senate, and the presidency, and Trump's most recent approval rating is at 29%. At the local level, Dallas Heard attempted bullying and intimidation at such a crass level that he has alienated other Republicans.
In the face of the shameful Republican record, Democrat Connie Page's message of healing, health, and progress ought to resonate with all reasonable people in Douglas County.
Here is more in re the self-immolation of the Republican Party. Unfortunately, Douglas County will be one of the last redoubts. Fewer than 12% of Republicans want Trump to answer for his sedition.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/has-trump-pushed-the-republican-party-to-the-breaking-point/2021/01/14/6cb4f064-56aa-11eb-a931-5b162d0d033d_story.html
