Work is set to begin in February to replace the 90-year-old Scottsburg Bridge on Highway 38 about 19 miles west of Elkton. The actual construction of the structure will begin sometime during the summer.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Dan Latham said Hamilton Construction was awarded the project with a bid of $39,455,231.80. With approval to proceed in place from the Oregon Transportation Commission, a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Monday to discuss the timelines for the project.
Up until now, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said they've focused on maintaining the existing 1929 bridge and addressing problems as they arose. But fundamental problems, including narrow width, sharp approach curves and the low overhead clearance meant it was time for a replacement.
The 2017 Oregon Legislature approved $40 million for the project three months after a semitrailer crashed into the Scottsburg bridge, causing extensive damage to the old 845-foot-long steel truss structure, built in 1929. The new structure is expected to be 1,280 feet long and will be a steel girder type of construction similar to the Weaver Road Bridge.
"The plan is to keep the old bridge open to at least one lane during construction," Latham said. "Up to six months we could have traffic down to one lane out there."
The new bridge won't have the trusses, so it will eliminate trucks with high loads hitting the beams and it will be wider than the old bridge. Latham said the new bridge will have much more room for pedestrians and cyclists.
"The new bridge is going to have those 12-foot travel lanes plus 10-foot shoulder on each side," Latham said. "Now people can walk across, or take your bike across."
The old approaches were sharp turns onto the bridge, but the new construction will make the approaches much straighter.
Latham said the hope is to have traffic on the new bridge by March 2022. After the new structure is completed, the old bridge will be removed.
