With the temperature hovering around the century mark in Douglas County, the past two days had people scrambling to find ways to cool off. And for workers laboring in the middle of hot afternoon temperatures, extra precautions were a necessity.
Workers from Umpqua Aggregate Resources, working on finishing a paving project on the bike and pedestrian path from Stewart Park Drive east toward Interstate 5, were making sure they stayed hydrated.
“Right when you start to feel yourself feeling sluggish, take a break, because it’s one of those things that if you’re thirsty or tired, you’re too late,” foreman Marc Guido said. “It’s so hot that if you lean on the aluminum rake it starts to bend.”
National Weather Service officials said Tuesday’s official high temperature at the Roseburg Airport was 100 degrees, two degrees short of the record for June 11. Wednesday’s temperature reached 98 degrees by 5 p.m., exceeding the record for June 12 of 97 degrees.
James Arnold of Hybrid Construction in Eugene was working with Trevor McDonald on Americans with Disabilities Act curb upgrades along Northeast Diamond Boulevard in Roseburg.
“We’ve been stopping and drinking constantly for the past couple of days,” Arnold said.
For parents and kids too small for school, the Fir Grove Park SplashPad and Playground in Roseburg offered a perfect solution to beat the heat.
Jennifer Veliff of Roseburg brought two of her own kids along with three others to cool down at the park.
“It’s 100 degrees and I’ve got kiddos that go stir crazy if they don’t have some place to get cold, wet and play,” Jennifer Veliff said. “It’s pretty safe — I can stay at the gate and they can’t get out. Nice local, free fun.”
Jeremiah Thomas, 6, was happy to be able to cool down in the splash park which opened just last year.
“I like going through that water because it’s cold,” he said.
His mother, Leilani Thomas of Winston, brings Jeremiah and his 11-year-old brother to the park a couple of times a week.
“I figured I better stop here because it’s a hot day, so we stopped here so the boys could cool off,” Thomas said. “This is fantastic, it’s an easy place and it’s free, which is always a plus. And there are lots of places to put out blankets and chairs and a bathroom here, so it’s really nice.”
After two days of sizzling heat, Thursday’s high temperature was predicted to top out in the upper 80s and stay in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.
