The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, in its most recent round of giving, awarded 61 charities a total of $649,930. This is the largest amount the foundation has given away at one time.
The money went to nonprofits located in Douglas, Coos, Josephine, Jackson, Lane, Klamath and Deschutes counties.
The CCUIF was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropic efforts in 1998. To date, the foundation has awarded over $12 million to nonprofits in the seven counties from which it accepts grant requests. Grants are awarded semi-annually in January and June.
“This is the 40th anniversary of the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe of Indians re-recognition and the 25th Anniversary of the CCUIF," Carma Mornarich, the foundation's executive director, said. "It is time for the Tribe, its Tribal members and those of us who work for the Tribe to reflect and acknowledge accomplishments and pledge anew energies to what has yet to be done."
Nine grants went to nonprofits in Douglas County., which includes grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. They were awarded to: Applegate House Heritage Arts and Education, Chadwick Clubhouse, Mercy Foundation, Nurturely, St. Francis Community Kitchen, Sutherlin High School, Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Umpqua Valley Farm to School and the United Community Action Network.
Most of the local awards were given out Tuesday morning in front of the Cow Creek Tribe’s Government Office Building on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg.
