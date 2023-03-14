The concert lineup for the 2023 Douglas County Fair will have a decidedly country feel this August.
The fair is scheduled for Aug. 9-12, with entertainment beginning Wednesday night at the Cascade Community Credit Union grandstand with the Challenge of Champions bull riding tour on opening night.
The first performer to take the state at the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater on Thursday night will be country music artist Craig Morgan. Since his self-titled debut album in 2000, Morgan has had seven singles crack the top 10 of the Billboard country music charts, including 2005s "That's What I Love About Sunday," which spent four weeks at No. 1.
Friday, classic rockers .38 Special are scheduled to perform. Known best for their 1980s hit singles "Hold on Loosely," "Caught Up in You" and "Rockin' Into the Night," the quintet fronted by founding member Don Barnes will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Saturday night, country music artist Neal McCoy closes out the concert series. McCoy, who first cracked the Billboard Top 100 in 1988, saw his major breakthrough happen in 1994 when his album "No Doubt About It" reached certified platinum status on the back of No. 1 singles "No Doubt About It" and "Wink." McCoy also charted at No. 5 on the Top 100 with his single "The Shake," the only original song on his 2005 "Greatest Hits" compilation.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
