Saturday was a deadly day in Douglas County. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported two fatal accidents and a drowning.
A Canyonville man died in a single vehicle crash about 4 miles south of Riddle on Cow Creek Road. Investigators believe it may have occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Deputies said they received a report about 2 p.m. Saturday of a pickup that had driven over an embankment along the road. When they arrived at the scene, they located 19-year-old Jacob Collins inside the truck, but he was deceased.
The investigation indicated Collins was traveling toward Riddle in his 1996 Ford Ranger when he lost control and rolled the pickup, according to police. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.
Cynthia Lynn Hallen, 48, of Roseburg died in a single vehicle crash Saturday at about 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Melqua Road and Youngs Lane in the Melrose area west of Roseburg.
Deputies said they found a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup had left the roadway and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the pickup, Dana Todd Hallen, 57, was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance and later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield where he is listed in stable condition.
Brad O’Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash. He said police are still investigating the crash and asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office.
A Eugene man drowned in the North Umpqua River while swimming near the Susan Creek Campground Saturday.
Witnesses told deputies they saw Robert Guadarrama-Cruz, 34, swim out of view behind a large rock shelf and after a few minutes went to check on him but he had disappeared.
Emergency crews were sent to the scene and at about 5:45 p.m. a rescue team from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 recovered Guadarrama-Cruz’s body from the water about 300 yards downstream.
Another accident late Saturday night sent four people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said a 1989 Gulf Stream motorhome veered off of Fisher Road northwest of Roseburg and rolled into a field just before midnight.
The driver, Lonnie McKim, 74, of Roseburg, told deputies he was reaching for his coffee when he accidentally drove off the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.