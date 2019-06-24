Saturday was a deadly day in Douglas County. Sheriff's deputies reported two fatal accidents and a drowning.
A Canyonville man died in a single vehicle crash about 4 miles south of Riddle on Cow Creek Road. Investigators believe it may have occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Sheriff's deputies said they received a report about 2 p.m. Saturday, of a pickup over the embankment along Cow Creek about 4 miles south of Riddle.
Officers said Jacob Collins, 19, was found deceased inside the pickup.
The investigation indicated Collins was traveling toward Riddle in his 1996 Ford Ranger pickup when he apparently lost control and rolled the pickup. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.
Cynthia Lynn Hallen, 48, of Roseburg died in a single vehicle crash Saturday about 4:20 p.m. on Melqua Road near Young's Lane in the Melrose area west of Roseburg.
Deputies said they found a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup had left the roadway and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the pickup, Dana Todd Hallen, 57, was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance and later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield where is he is listed in stable condition.
Sgt. Brad O'dell said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.
Deputies are continuing their investigation and asking anyone with information about the accident to call the Sheriff's Office.
A Eugene man drowned in the North Umpqua River while swimming near the Susan Creek Campground Saturday.
Witnesses told deputies that they saw Robert Guadarrama-Cruz, 34, swim out of view behind a large rock shelf and after a few minutes went to check on him and he was not seen again.
Emergency crews were sent to the scene and at about 5:45 p.m. Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescue team was able to recover Guadarrama-Cruz's body from the water about 300 yards from where he was last seen.
Another accident late Saturday night sent four people to the CHI Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff's officers said a 1989 Gulf Stream motorhome veered off of Fisher Road northwest of Roseburg and rolled into a field just before midnight Saturday.
The driver, Lonnie McKim, 74, of Roseburg told deputies he was reaching for his coffee and accidentally went off the right side of the road and came to rest on its side in the field.
