When Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryanna Oelrich found a fellow veteran in need Aug. 6, she didn’t stop until she found a place for him to stay and gave him a meal.
Since her actions that day to help Robert Pelcha, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Keizer, her story has met with a tremendous positive response from various media outlets and social media.
“My father is a Vietnam Army Veteran and, if ever he was out of the area and in need, I pray he met someone like Deputy Oelrich that would help out,” said Stephe Reid on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “From a veteran’s family member, Bless you and thank you so much!”
Aug. 6 wasn’t the first time Oelrich had contact with Pelcha. A week earlier, she responded to the intersection of Ingram Drive and Grant Smith Road in Green for a report of a man who had been there awhile.
When the Oelrich arrived, she recognized the man as Pelcha, and when she approached him, he was standing at attention.
“That kind of caught my attention and I thought he might be a veteran,” Oelrich said.
Oelrich said she later found out about Pelcha’s military background and that he had served in the Korean War. She contacted Pelcha after medics made sure he was OK.
“He told me he was from Keizer and was there because he wanted to see his mom’s grave,” Oelrich said. “It was kind of bizarre and I wasn’t really sure what to do, but I didn’t feel comfortable leaving him there.”
Pelcha ended up going to CHI Mercy Medical Center and then to the VA Hospital, which released him after several days.
Then on Aug. 6, Oelrich received a report of an older man sitting outside the Dillard Store for about four hours. The man turned out to be Pelcha, the same veteran she had met a week earlier.
Oelrich, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran herself, gave Pelcha a courtesy ride to retrieve his lost cell phone along Grant Smith Road and spoke with his family to come and get him.
That evening, Oelrich spent several hours trying to make arrangements for a place for Pelcha to stay until his family arrived the next morning.
“He was adamant he didn’t want me to get him a room, but I told him I wasn’t leaving him there, and he can’t come patrol with me the rest of the night,” Oelrich said. “So I talked to his sister and she agreed, if I put him in a hotel, they would come and get him in the morning.”
Oelrich was determined to find a safe place for Pelcha to spend the night. She took him some dinner and gave him courtesy ride to the Holiday Inn Express where Oelrich secured him a room for the night. She said Pelcha kept talking about how he wanted a cheeseburger with onions. So she took him to Carl’s Jr.
“He was very adamant, saying ‘no, no, I’m paying for this,’ and I said ‘Robert just let me get it,’ he finally said ‘well, we might as well just shoot the gap.’ He was so sweet and it felt so good to get him a place to stay, because I would’ve wanted the same thing done for my family,” Oelrich said.
Oelrich paid for the room and the meal out of her own pocket.
Oelrich’s mother, Dawna Zarbano, who is a 911 operator for Douglas County Sheriff’s Dispatch, said she was proud of her daughter, but her actions didn’t surprise her.
“I’m really not surprised, she’s always been one looking out for everybody else before herself, making sure everybody else is OK,” Zarbano said. “It’s just Bree being Bree.”
“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is extremely proud of Deputy Bryanna Oelrich’s compassionate and generous actions,” Undersheriff Jeff Frieze said. “She helped her fellow citizen, a fellow veteran in need, for all the right reasons.”
Oelrich, who joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in January after serving with the Roseburg Police Department and the Roseburg VA police, said she’d do the same all over again if the situation came up again.
“Oh yeah, and honestly anybody in this department and any of the (police) departments in Douglas County would have done the same thing and not let that older gentleman stay out on the streets overnight.”
