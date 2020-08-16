Douglas Forest Protective Association have access this weekend to two single engine air tankers to help fight wildfires in Douglas County.
DFPA officials said they worked with the Oregon Department of Forestry to pre-position two of the SEATs at the Roseburg Regional Airport to assist with any new fire starts over the weekend due to the increased fire danger throughout southwest Oregon.
The SEATs arrived Friday afternoon, are scheduled to be in Roseburg until at least Monday.
SEATs can carry around 800 gallons of water, fire suppressant or fire retardant.
DFPA spokesman Kyle Read said strategically, the Roseburg Airport is a good central location for the aircraft because of their effective flight distance of about 70 miles when fighting fire.
Roseburg’s location in southern Oregon, can allow a SEAT working out of the Roseburg airport to cover the majority of Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Coos, Curry and Lane counties.
Crews were busy on Friday with several fires around the county. The DFPA with the Sutherlin Fire Department responded to a reported grass fire Friday morning approximately five miles west of Sutherlin on Fort McKay Road and Crouch Road.
About 11:20 a.m. crews responded and found a downed power line had sparked two grass fires about 500 feet apart. They were able to stop the forward spread, but had to wait for the power company to de-energize the power line to fully contain the fires. The fires burned about an acre of grass.
Reed said crews have also been responding to illegal burns almost daily.
Friday morning, the DFPA responded to an illegal debris burn in the Kent Creek area near Dillard. They found a smoldering debris pile that was left unattended.
Later in the day, firefighters responded to illegal campfires north of Myrtle Creek in the Boomer Hill area and in the Cow Creek area outside of Riddle.
Fire officials remind that all backyard debris burning, including both debris piles and burn barrels, remains prohibited on DFPA protected land and campfires are only allowed within DFPA designated campgrounds.
Violators can be fined up to $1,000 in addition to being billed for fire suppression cost Illegal burns can be reported to DFPA by calling 541-672-6507.
