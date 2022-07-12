Douglas Forest Protective Association continues to pave the way for fire prevention technology, serving as the pilot in the United States for FireWeb technology from South Africa.
This is not the first time 110-year-old association served as the pilot for new fire prevention technology in the United States — in the early 2000s, they piloted the camera system, EnviroVision Solutions, from South Africa to replace fire lookout towers.
Founder of the FireWeb program, Noel Harrison, spent the last month in Douglas County touching base with DFPA to monitor how the technology is working for them, as well as broadening the reach of FireWeb services through a new partnership with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
As the first association to use FireWeb in the United States, DFPA has served as a sort of guide for what it can look like. DFPA is currently in their second fully operational year using FireWeb.
FireWeb was initially created in 2010 by Harrison as a form of disaster management during the World Cup. It has since been adapted and is used for forest fire prevention all across South Africa.
For DFPA, FireWeb works to combine a number of different services into one common operator.
“It’s streamlined the process and now you are able to access real time data,” Rachael Pope, public information officer at DFPA, said.
FireWeb integrates camera detection with other services such as geographic data, pinpointing where the fire is and helping determine who and how many people should be dispatched. For DFPA, one of the biggest things FireWeb does is to link the camera system with dispatch, automating around 80% of the fire reporting according to Harrison.
“Our dispatchers already had a great ability to multitask, but it made that easier,” Skrip said. “They are much more efficient and accurate in capturing resource accountability.”
While FireWeb technology has been used in South Africa since 2010, they are still learning from their partnership with DFPA, according to Harrison. One of the keys has been access to the quality of data, particularly strong geographic (GIS) data.
“It's been quite a cool, reciprocal relationship,” Harrison said. “They’ve helped us find other pieces and really innovate from that perspective.”
Working with DFPA as the pilot program provided the benefit of working outside of a governmental space and allowing more room for trial, testing and figuring out the application before moving the technology to a broader, governmental sphere through a partnership with ODF, according to Harrison.
“The association is honored to have the opportunity to pilot such a program and lead the way for the associations and the State Department of Forestry,” Skrip said. “We’ve contributed to a tool that other districts are going to benefit from and participate in that evolution.”
