Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies responded to three fires between Monday and Tuesday.
Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed power line. The fire was trailed and mop-up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday just after 1:15 p.m., DFPA, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District and Glendale Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a half-acre grass fire in the 2000-block of Ranchero Road in Glendale. The fire was slow-moving and was suppressed by 1:30 p.m. It was mopped up and cleared by 2 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Pope said just before 5 p.m., DFPA, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District firefighters responded to a natural cover fire in the 900-block of Roberts Mountain Road, south of Roseburg. Crews discovered two fires, each estimated to be a half-acre in size. An investigation revealed that fire ignition was related to power lines. Fire crews and equipment remained on the scene to secure the fires throughout part of the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.