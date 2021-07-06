Five dial-a-ride programs hoped to keep working with the Umpqua Public Transportation District this year — and keep receiving the vital funding that flows through the district.
Just one of those arrangements remains standing.
It’s the result of a new bidding process some dial-a-ride providers said was overly complicated and imposed conditions that organizations running on a shoestring and powered by volunteers couldn’t accept.
Dial-a-ride programs serve mostly the elderly and people with disabilities. The riders wouldn’t otherwise have resources to get where they need to go, from medical appointments to pharmacies to grocery stores.
Many would be unable to walk to the nearest bus stop.
And many live in far-flung rural parts of the county where buses never go.
Those are the people who will be hurt by what’s happened, said former Umpqua Public Transportation District board member Jennifer Bragg.
Bragg runs the nonprofit North Douglas Betterment’s dial-a-ride service, an all-volunteer operation that serves Yoncalla, Drain and Elkton and hoped to add Sutherlin and Oakland service.
“In the rural area where we’re from, we understand that transit is not a luxury. It’s a necessity,” she said.
Bragg said the North Douglas dial-a-ride is in jeopardy without the funding that came from the district, and it’s the customers who will suffer if the service fails.
“They’re seniors and people with disabilities that fall thru the cracks of society, and the district is just shoving them in the cracks. I’m doing everything I can to fight for these people who don’t have a voice,” she said.
North Douglas Betterment, which has provided dial-a-ride service since 2006, won its initial bid last year to continue providing service in connection with the district. So did the other services.
But following an Oregon Department of Transportation audit, the district was told its first process was flawed and it must go out for bids a second time.
It was this second bidding process that proved unworkable for North Douglas Betterment and most of the other services.
Bragg said the process was too complicated, taking about 80 hours to complete. Her bid was rejected after the computer program on which her funding information was stored crashed and she was unable to submit it by the deadline.
Matt Droscher runs the Umpqua Valley disAbilities Network’s dial-a-ride service. He said a big problem for them was the hours.
Like North Douglas Betterment, UVDN won its bid the first time around and failed the second.
UVDN’s dial-a-ride operates with volunteers, too. With the funding it got from the district, it could provide service between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
But the new request for proposals demanded 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. service.
It created a lot of liability for drivers and almost no accountability for the transportation district, he said.
And it allowed the district to unilaterally pull money and staff and scheduling and adjust it without consultation.
“I said that is not OK, this is not a contract, it is not a partnership, it’s subjugation,” he said.
The loss of the contract and the money it brought from the district will essentially bring an end to the dial-a-ride service offered by UVDN, he said.
It might be able to obtain a smaller contract, acquire a used van from another district and offer limited service to its own regular customers, but that’s about it.
Reedsport City Manager Deanna Schafer said the city operates a dial-a-ride service that gives thousands of rides every year.
Like UVDN, Reedsport had been awarded a bid the first time around but found the terms demanded in the second bidding process unworkable — so much so that it didn’t even submit a bid.
“It was just a ridiculous process,” she said.
The second request for proposals demanded drivers obtain commercial drivers licenses she said they didn’t need. It also required drug and alcohol programs and mission and other statements.
“If we were a transportation provider such as a private busing system or a larger entity, it would have totally been fine, but we operate on a shoestring,” she said.
Without its connection to the district, Reedsport can’t operate its dial-a-ride program, Schafer said.
For now, the city’s operating its program under a contract extension with the district. Its fate remains uncertain.
“I hope that our patrons over here have a service in a year or so. I think that if the transit district takes it over, we won’t,” she said.
With the dial-a-rides run by North Douglas Betterment, UVDN, Reedsport and the city of Winston either dropping out or having their bids rejected, just two organizations emerged from the second bidding process.
The district awarded bids to a newcomer called Hyper Transport and to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
But ODOT said the district had to reject Hyper Transport as well for conflict of interest. That organization’s head is married to the district’s lead dispatcher.
In the end, only Mercy was left.
District Manager Cheryl Cheas admits the process didn’t go as expected.
“This did not turn out the way that we anticipated at all,” she said.
However, she said with federal and state funding sources come specific requirements for bids that the district must follow.
With the state rejecting the first bidding process, the district had no choice but to include the additional requirements, she said.
Losing most of the dial-a-ride services has created a “huge gap” for the district, she said.
In an effort to fill that gap, the district has already hired five new drivers.
Ultimately, Cheas believes the district operating with its own staff is the better way to go.
“What we had been looking to do with the RFP to begin with was, aside from meet the federal funding, was to expand our service,” she said.
She hopes to have service available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Some of the dial-a-rides have been operating partial days and some partial weeks, she said.
“Even though they were running more vehicles and more drivers, they weren’t necessarily providing more service than what we’ll be able to provide,” she said.
She also wants to see door to door service from one part of the county to another, avoiding the switching from one vehicle to another that’s often necessary now as riders travel from one organization’s territory to another.
“We just want to make it easier on the folks that are using the system. We want to expand the hours that they can use the system,” she said.
“It’s kind of bizarre the way that it’s come about, but I believe that’s what’s going to happen in the next year and a half,” she said.
Mercy’s stepping up its expansion, too. Mercy spokeswoman Kathleen Nickel said the program, which has operated since 1998, currently employs four drivers who provide 60 hours of service over six days. They’ll add a second vehicle and are recruiting another driver so they can double service to 120 hours a week.
Cheas said she hopes to use a separate funding process to create a new contract with the city of Reedsport or another provider there.
Cheas has been on the hot seat following the dial-a-ride conflict, with supporters and critics on the board.
The board has discussed plans to seek applications for the general manager position, though it is not necessarily looking to replace Cheas, according to minutes from the board’s March 8 meeting.
Some of Cheas’s critics did not run for reelection this year, said board member Mike Baker, who is one of her supporters.
Baker said Cheas has been asked to perform multiple full-time jobs, including operations manager, finance manager and human resources manager all while writing a funding plan.
“I think she’s done a tremendous job for the district,” he said. But, he said, the board hasn’t “set her up for success.”
As for the dial-a-ride programs, Baker said the district’s hands were tied by federal regulations.
“It was never our intention to get rid of dial-a-ride providers or supplant them in any way,” he said.
Cheas said handling the dial-a-ride bidding process has been like “paddling against the flow.”
“There was an expectation that we were going to maintain that status quo, but it’s no longer an option,” she said.
“It’s not just because I don’t want to do it,” she said.
Cheas said the existing system needs to improve.
“We’ve been handed a funding source that allows us to expand and grow and do better and we need to do that,” she said.
Like its other businesses, Mercy has eliminated or swallowed up all of its competitors.
