The sixth annual K9s in the Grapevines event Saturday night at Melrose Vineyards, raised money to help pay for a second patrol dog for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and retrofitting the police vehicle where the dog would ride.
The fundraiser, which included a dinner and silent auction, was attended by more than 100 people from the community. K-9 handlers from different law enforcement agencies demonstrated different skills from their dogs, including pursuing suspects and searching for illegal drugs.
"We had a couple from the community graciously purchase the dog and it was more than $12,000 and we're trying to replenish funds and raise additional funds to help offset the costs of the dog," said event organizer Rosemarie Wess.
"We hold these kinds of events to replenish those funds so that we always have funds available for any of the agencies that need the money," she said.
No totals are available yet, but organizers said they hoped to bring in between $10-$15,000 for the K9 programs.
For more, see Tuesday's The News-Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.