Douglas County Fair Director Dan Hults said Tuesday was a great opening day for the 2019 fair.
Attendance was up 18 percent over Tuesday last year, and about 5,000 people packed the Cascade Community Amphitheater for the concert of country singer Randy Houser, Hults said.
Tuesday was Senior Day and many seniors remained throughout the day rather than leaving earlier as often happens, Hults said. He attributed that to the moderate temperatures, which are expected to continue Wednesday.
Tuesday was the second annual Ag Day, and Hults said it was a success. Fair day went smoothly, he said, with no incidents reported.
Wednesday is Umpqua Dairy Day at the fair, and discount ice cream coupons will be available at the main gate.
Wednesday night’s concert will be Georgia-based rock band Collective Soul, at 7:30 p.m. in the amphitheater.
The main gate is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Carnival gate is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and carnival rides and buildings are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Free bus rides to the fairgrounds are available at Roseburg High School, at the First Student Bus Lot in Green and at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. They run every half hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and every 15 minutes from 5 to 11 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Parking at the fairgrounds is $8.
Admission is $10 for adults 13 and over, and free for children 12 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.