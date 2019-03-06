Eight high school juniors from around Douglas County will compete for two titles and an array of scholarships at the annual Distinguished Young Woman event this Saturday.
Two titles will be awarded, one for the Distinguished Young Woman of Douglas County, and the other for the Distinguished Young Woman of the Umpqua Valley.
The two winners will go on to compete in the state competition in August for the state title and a chance at additional scholarships.
This year's competitors are Sarah Lonnberg, Brigid Rickman, Nyomi Mohisick, Halley Kerbo, Heidi Duclos, Kellee Gearin, Alexis Blanks and Naomi Roebuck.
They will compete in fitness, self-expression and talent, with off stage competitions in interview and scholastics accounting for 50 percent of their total scores.
The on-stage part of the event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College. Admission is $15 and tickets are available at the door.
