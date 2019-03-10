WINCHESTER — Two Roseburg girls were named winners of the Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program Saturday night at Umpqua Community College.
Heidi Duclos, a junior at Geneva Academy in Roseburg was named Distinguished Young Woman of Douglas County.
The winner of the Umpqua Valley title was Brighid Rickman, a junior at Roseburg High School.
Both girls won $3,500 in scholarship money and they advance to the state competition on Aug. 3 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.
First alternate was Naomi Roebuck of Roseburg who got a $1,000 scholarship; second alternate Hailey Kerbo who was awarded $750 ; and third alternate was Kellee Gearin of Roseburg who won $500 in scholarship money.
The program awarded a total of $17,000 in scholarship money this year.
