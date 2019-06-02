Amelia Murphy and Brookelyn Clark have worked together this year raising their lambs Moose and Valentine as part of the Dixonville Livestock 4-H Club.
So it was really exciting for them when the judge in the conformation championship at the Douglas County Lamb Show Saturday tapped their lambs one after the other, Moose for the grand champion and Valentine as runner-up.
“We were really, really happy and freaking out,” Amelia said.
“We like looked at each other, we’re like did we just do that? We were really excited,” Brookelyn said.
Near the end, Brookelyn was sure they’d won, because the judge was really focused on their two lambs rather than the others.
“He never stopped looking at us. It was nerve-wracking,” she said.
Moose and Valentine were among about 280 lambs hand-raised for the show by students from around the county. The show, in its 80th year, was held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Moose earned his name for his size.
“He’s one of the biggest lambs here,” said Amelia, an eighth grader who’s already won the conformation championship previously in 2016. “He was born big and he just grew like really fast.”
While Moose had size going for him, raising him into a champion was still a lot of work. Amelia said Moose wasn’t really interested in working out, or at least in flexing his muscles. She had to push him against a wall to get him to do it.
“He didn’t love it. He kind of sidestepped it a lot of the time,” she said.
Valentine received his name after Brookelyn’s Dad told her she wouldn’t have time for a boyfriend this year if she was going to raise a lamb.
“So I said, OK, he’ll just be my Valentine, and it kind of just stuck,” Brookelyn said.
While Amelia and Brookelyn waited to have their pictures taken, Owen Vredenburg and his sister Emma Vredenburg were outside the pavilion washing their lambs Lolo and Kona. Owen, a senior at Roseburg High School, said Lolo is Hawaiian for crazy—a name that fit him well at first.
“He was crazy at the beginning of the year, but he’s really calmed down,” he said.
Emma said she isn’t sure what Kona means, but it sounds Hawaiian too. Their younger brother Asher named his lamb Two Fell Off a Sofa. They’re all part of the Premium Sheep Club in Umpqua. Emma and Owen said it takes some effort to get a lamb ready for the show.
“It was a lot of hard work,” Emma said.
“It was a lot of walking. We try to walk them about 2 miles a day, and do sprints,” Owen said.
Both lambs won blue ribbons in their conformation classes. More importantly, though, Owen and Emma expected them to bring a good price at Saturday’s auction, which means more money for college. Owen plans to attend Oregon State University and study forest management. Emma, a junior, wants to study physical therapy and play basketball. She’s not sure where she wants to go yet.
A conformation ribbon is won based on the lamb’s quality. Also awarded Saturday were prizes for showmanship, based on how well the students performed in showing their lambs. Results of the showmanship contest, and the auction held Saturday evening will be in Tuesday’s edition of The News-Review.
Gabriel Struss, a freshman at RHS, said his lamb Shep really had some struggles this year. Shep had trouble gaining weight at first, and at an earlier show he choked, got a big clump of food stuck down in his throat and had to take a trip to Parkway Animal Hospital. He was sedated, and Gabriel got to help hold him.
“It was a very scary experience, but after that he started eating really well,” he said.
Shep started at 87 pounds and on Saturday he was 114 pounds. He won a blue ribbon in his conformation class.
“I’m pretty proud of him. It took a lot of work,” Gabriel said.
This was Gabriel’s second year at the show. With his first lamb last year, he was sad to give him up to the auction.
“But I got over it pretty quick. You have to accept from the beginning the fact that you can’t get attached, because they’re going to be gone and you start over the next year,” he said.
