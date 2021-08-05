The excitement was contagious with a sideline of wagging tails and barks as Jake, a 6-year-old black Labrador, approached the dock before a pool of water. With the toss of a toy, Jake leaped forward, covering a little over 19 feet before creating a splash.
Jake has a title to defend this week.
With four consecutive wins at the X-Treme DogSports competition at the Douglas County Fair, he has stiff competition ahead — including his own father and son.
But luckily for Jake, he out-jumped his son by 5 inches today, his owner Wayne Snoderly, of Milwaukie, Oregon, said.
Several dog owners have come out to the fair to compete with their four-legged friends and watch to see what dog can catch the most air. The competition lasts all four days of the fair and includes a series of events. Whether that means jumping into pools or jumping to catch a disc, it’s extreme.
Sue Calvert first saw the event on TV and decided to test it out with her own dog.
“I’ve been hooked ever since,” she said.
Calvert came out Wednesday with her two labs, Magnum and Molly. Magnum was also competing against his father, Silas, a yellow Labrador, and his mother, Josie, a black Labrador.
Calvert, who has 16 years of experience, said the most important thing about getting dogs started with X-Treme events is by introducing them to dog toys.
“Start with their toy drive, and then start them swimming,” Calvert said. “Then start them going off the ramp and then off the dock.”
The competition includes events such as an X-Treme Disc Jump, and X-Treme Retrieve, where dogs swim to the end of a pool to retrieve a bumper toy to bring back. The event goes by fast, and Silas currently holds the X-Treme Retrieve record with 12.5 seconds, Johnston said.
But the crowd’s favorite and must-see event is the X-Treme Vertical.
During this event, dogs will need to jump to retrieve or knock off a bumper toy that is hanging nearly 8 feet from the dock.
Bruce Johnston, of Forest Grove, came out with his labs, Silas and Josie, and said the X-Treme Vertical can be difficult since the bumper toy must become detached from magnets.
“If it hangs by a thread, it doesn’t count,” Johnston said.
The event is nerve-wracking to watch, Calvert said.
The X-Treme Vertical will take place Friday from 6:30 until 8 p.m.
By the end of the week scores from the various events will be tallied and a winner announced.
“We compete against each other, but we’re all kind of a big family anyway,” Johnston said.
