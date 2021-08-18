Douglas County is one of the 10 slowest growing counties in Oregon.
Yoncalla and Canyonville are two of the 13 cities across the state that have lost population since 2010.
Those are among the population changes revealed in 2020 Census figures that will be considered when legislators begin redrawing the boundary lines for state legislative and congressional districts over the next two months.
The data, shared by the nonpartisan Redistricting Data Hub last week, showed that Douglas County ranked as the seventh slowest growing county, by percentage. Over the decade, it grew just 3.28% and now has 3,534 more people for a total of 111,201.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said he’s not surprised the county is one of the slowest growing in the state.
He attributes that to federal timber harvesting policy and a lack of buildable lands.
“With the federal government continuing to not let us manage timber, that’s what we do here. Over half of the county is owned and managed timberland of the federal government, so I would not expect for us to grow much here,” he said.
He also cited the county commissioners’ recent effort to allow development of 20-acre parcels in rural areas, a move that’s been blocked by the state Land Use Board of Appeals.
“The land’s constrained. Any attempt to change that has been met with appeals to LUBA,” he said.
Freeman said he doesn’t think the county’s slow growth will have a significant impact on where the new district boundaries are drawn, though.
Right now, seven state legislators represent portions of Douglas County and six of them are Republicans, he said.
“I’m not predicting that to change,” he said.
Freeman served in the legislature during the redistricting process after the 2010 Census. At the time, he successfully argued that Winston should be included with cities like Roseburg and Myrtle Creek in District 2, rather than in the coastal state House District 1. He made the case that Winston had more in common with District 2’s cities.
That’s called a community of interest, and it’s that factor, along with things like county lines and other geographic boundaries, that are supposed to be considered when the legislature draws its new maps.
Freeman said he hopes the Democratic majority won’t use gerrymandering to create districts that favor their party instead.
He’s not convinced that the bipartisan House Special Committee on Redistricting ensures fairness to Republicans, though. If Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on new district boundaries it’s Democratic Secretary of State Shemia Fagan who will draw the map.
Newly appointed Interim Rep. Christine Goodwin said she’s encouraging her constituents to testify at upcoming hearings about where the district boundaries should be drawn.
The nearest hearings are scheduled on Sept. 9. There’s one at 10:30 a.m. that day in Medford, and one at 5:30 p.m. that day in Eugene. The exact locations have not yet been announced.
She also said voters can create their own maps to show legislators where they think boundaries should go.
Information on the hearings and links to the mapping program are at oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting.
According to the data released last week, Canyonville had the second-biggest percentage drop in population of any Oregon city, losing 12.95% of its population over the decade.
The city lost 244 people since the 2010 Census and now has a population of 1,649.
Canyonville City Administrator Janelle Evans said she was surprised by the census findings.
“It seems to me like property’s selling like crazy around here, so it seems weird to me,” she said.
She thinks the data may have been skewed because it was collected during the pandemic.
“I’m guessing they probably had a really difficult time getting responses,” she said.
Yoncalla lost just 26 people over the same decade, dropping to a population of 1,021. That represents a slight drop of 2.48% since 2010, placing the city eighth on the list for percentage lost.
Yoncalla City Administrator Rhonda Rasmussen said people move in and out of the city all the time. It’s a bedroom community for cities north and south of town.
The city of Millersburg in Linn County was the fastest growing city. It increased 119.64% over the period, leaving it with a total population of 2,919 in 2020.
Portland, Bend, Salem and Eugene gained the most individual people over the decade, but all had more modest growth by percentage than Millersburg.
The fastest-growing county statewide was Deschutes, which increased by 25.69% and now has a population of 198,253.
Grant County ranked at the bottom of the list, and was the only county listed as losing population. It dropped by 212 people and 2.85%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.