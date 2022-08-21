Nancy Fuller, president of the Douglas County Master Gardeners, left, poses with Steve Renquist of the Oregon State University Extension Service as Kish Doyle, a photographer for the master gardeners, takes a photo in February 2020. Fuller and Doyle were recognized for their work as Master Gardeners in 2022.
Oregon State University's Extension Service Master Gardener program recognized 48 volunteers statewide for their service, including six from Douglas County.
Bonnie Courter, Nancy Fuller and Kish Doyle received Master Gardener of the Year awards in Douglas County. Bonnie Durick, Ann Severson and Bruce Gravens were awarded the local Behind the Scenes award.
The recipients represent a cross-section of the 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with the extension program on providing knowledge and sustainable gardening practices in 27 Oregon counties and within 85 different educational gardens. Throughout 2021, volunteers put in more than 84,000 hours.
Courter, Fuller and Doyle were recognized for their work in community outreach, fundraising and education. Courter has been with the program for 13 years, Doyle became a Master Gardener in 2014 and Fuller has held multiple leadership positions in the organization.
Durick has been in charge of the annual plant sale for the past five years. Severson has been instrumental in fundraising and has worked behind the scenes at multiple events, such as Compost Tea, bake sale, Trash to Treasure, plant clinics and the Discovery Garden. Gravens works primarily in the Victory Garden, greenhouse and the orchard at the Discovery Garden.
