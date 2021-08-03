The sounds of oinks and moos, the smell of fried food and fair festivities return to Roseburg for a fun-filled week.
The Douglas County Fair will take place at the Douglas County Fairgrounds from Wednesday through Saturday.
The fair will welcome a number of food vendors, livestock and attractions.
Fairgoers will have the opportunity to attend a variety of events including a diaper derby, bull riding and a livestock costume contest.
Wristbands for carnival rides have officially sold out, according to fair officials.
People can purchase individual tickets for rides at their booths. The carnival will be open from noon until 11 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Every night will conclude with live music from acts such as Appetite for Deception, a Gun N’ Roses tribute band.
Tickets for the fair can be purchased online or at the fair gates. Children aged 12 and under get in for free.
Tell me again, which political party is Pro-life?
While planning to attend the Douglas County Super Spreader Fair, know 83 new Covid cases and 4 MORE deaths were reported in Douglas County just today (below link) by the Oregon Health Authority. 6 deaths were reported in Douglas County over the past five days. Below are the 4 deaths reported just today.
Douglas County’s 90th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 2 at his residence.
Douglas County’s 91st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on July 31 at his residence.
Douglas County’s 92nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Douglas County’s 93rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Aug. 1 at Mercy Medical Center.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-08-03-2021-FINAL.pdf
This fair is very likely to be a superspreader event. It ought to have been cancelled.
There is risk to everything: driving to the store for groceries, hang gliding, scuba. I'd be unsurprised if the fair resulted in thousands of infections and 50 or so deaths. I don't think it's worth it.
[thumbup]Agree with Joe.
I meant to add link, about The Former Guy and The Former* Virus:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3722299
How about only allowing those in who can prove they are vaccinated? I don't think everyone should be penalized because of the bad choices of others.
Mike, I think that would be just fine, *except* I'd expect some violence at the gates. Had they planned such a solution in advance, it could possibly have worked.
And "the bad choices of others" are now killing more people, yet again. That's one serious penalty!
I am OK with the threat of violence at the gates as a worthy sacrifice for saving lives. Heck, post sheriffs and a paddy wagon at the gates if that is a concern.
KNOWING this will be a Super Spreader event, how is there not some culpability on the part of the organizers for taking zero precautions. Douglas County reported 6 Covid deaths in the last five days. Imagine what the death count will be a month from now when we start seeing all of the deaths from people infected at the Super Spreader Fair.
[thumbup]
