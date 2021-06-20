The Douglas County Fair returns in 2021 after a one-year hiatus.
The fun begins Aug. 4, with a carnival, regional bands and the usual 4-H shows. There won’t be any national acts, and the fair will be four days rather than five.
“It’s not going to be the same ol’ same ol’ but we’re going to make it as close as possible,” Douglas County Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults said in May.
Still up in the air is whether fairgoers will be able to ride the buses that usually transport about 50% of fair attendees.
The county government is working on getting local and regional bands rather than national bands at this year’s fair. As always, those concerts will be free.
“We’re going to hire more regional, and we’re going to change around our News-Review Garden Park Stage a little bit and make it bigger, make it wider and bigger,” Hults said.
There will also be the usual assortment of fun grounds acts wandering through and interacting with fair-goers.
This year’s grounds acts will include Manfred the Talking Horse, Sterling the Bubblesmith and Buck Trout, a comedic character who travels around through the fairgrounds and entertains the people he encounters.
Extreme Air Dogs will perform in the amphitheater this year, and local talent will be showcased at The News-Review Garden Park Stage.
A bull riding event is also planned for the Saturday of fair week.
Because it’s unknown what level the pandemic will be at by August, the county continues to remain flexible about this year’s offerings.
Fairgoers may find fewer carnival rides this year to help create social distance if needed for safety.
Funtastic Traveling Shows will once again run the carnival. It has already done a few shows in other places this year, so it’s experienced in setting up the rides with as much social distance as needed to allow for whatever pandemic safety rules are in place this August, Hults said.
The number of food vendors will be scaled back as well.
“We’re going to cut back a little bit. We have to make our food courts a little wider, a little bigger and be a little different. We’re taking away some things and adding more seating in other spots to keep people socially distanced,” Hults said.
While things may not be entirely back to normal yet this summer, bringing back the fair is a welcome change.
“We figure we can put on a good old country county fair,” Hults said.
