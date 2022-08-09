It’s just a matter of hours now before the Douglas County Fairgrounds opens its gates for the biggest event of the summer.
By Monday afternoon livestock was being groomed, exhibits were being put up, food vendors were being directed into place, rides were unfolding and finishing touches were being put on the entire fairground complex.
The main gate will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The carnival gate will open at 10 a.m. each day, with rides starting at 11 a.m. — except Wednesday when rides start at noon. Buildings will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
Kendall Holcomb of Elkton is showing five animals this year, which means there was a lot to do Monday.
“There’s a lot of good looking steers,” Kendall said when asked about the competition. “He comes from good breeding, and this calf will do good.”
It is her sixth year showing animals at the fair, but she also decided to try her skills in the photography competition this year. Although the stress for the photo competition was nothing in comparison to the showing animals, she said.
South Umpqua FFA members Faith Drennen and Makenzie Copelin were doing some last minute shaving, clipping, washing and feeding in the goat barn.
“The last two weeks have been a lot of work,” Faith said. “Just trying to make sure they’re ready.”
Makenzie said that in addition to the animal competition she was also looking forward to the rides. “That’s probably the highlight, other than showing.”
Rainier Amusement was setting up the carnival rides on Monday, which is a new amusement ride supplier to the county.
The fairgrounds will have all the typical fair food, such as corn dogs, elephant ears, caramel apples and ice cream.
The price of admission, $10 per day, will also include admission to see the Challenge of Champions Bull Riding on Wednesday, as well as a concert by The Boondock Boys. Granger Smith will perform Thursday, The Marshall Tucker Band on Friday and Hell’s Belles, an ACDC cover band on Saturday. Auto racing will also make its return to the fair Saturday.
There will be a shuttle to the fairgrounds from Roseburg High School and the First Student bus lot in Green, every half hour between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review.
