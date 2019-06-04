Moose, the champion lamb at the 2019 Douglas County Lamb Show and Barbecue, raised by Amelia Murphy of Dixonville, was purchased by Kahn Ranch of Roseburg for $29 a pound at auction during the Douglas County Lamb Show Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
About 280 students competed in the event, which was in its 80th year.
Amelia is part of the Dixonville Livestock 4-H Club, as is Brookelyn Clark, whose lamb Valentine was reserve champion. Brookelyn's lamb was purchased by Sherm's Thunderbird Market for $19 a pound.
While the champion lambs were selected based on a conformation competition, in which they wre judged for quality and fitness, students also competed Saturday in showmanship. The showmanship competitors are judged on how well they perform in showing off their animals to the judges.
Saturday's showmanship grand champion was Ramsey Wilfong of Sutherlin. Wilfong also won the intermediate category, for students in 7th-9th grades. Showmanship reserve champion was Ellie Kenagy of Oakland. Kenagie also won the senior category, for students in 10th-12th grades.
Other showmanship winners were Joseph Orosco of Myrtle Creek, senior reserve champion; Amelia Murphy of Dixonville, intermediate reserve champion; Lexie Pickering of Myrtle Creek, junior reserve champion Addison Roberts of Sutherlin, junior champion; Sawyer Wilfong of Sutherlin, junior novice champion; and Addison Cross of Sutherlin, junior novice reserve champion.
Costume contest winner was Joelle Melton, 2, of Roseburg. She and her lamb dressed as characters from the movie Frozen. Reserve winner for costume was Samantha Moyers, 9, of Glide. She and her lamb were dressed as butcher and chef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.