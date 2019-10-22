The Douglas County Museum will present a Supernatural Saturday at the Museum event this weekend featuring Halloween-themed activities for kids and families.
Families will be able to create a monster, search for Sasquatch, make zombie slime, hunt for ghosts, trick or treat and participate in Halloween games, a costume contest and a PhotoBOOth. They'll also hear local ghost stories and join a conversation about why ghost stories stick around in many cultures.
The activities are intended for families to enjoy together, so parents should plan to participate with their children.
The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is free to museum members and included in the price of admission for nonmembers, so participants can also take time to tour the museum exhibits on local natural and cultural history.
Admission tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and military and $2 for children 5 to 17. The museum is located off Interstate 5 exit 123, south of Roseburg.
Information: 541-957-7007
