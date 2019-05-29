Douglas County is urging residents who experienced substantial property damage during the February snowstorm to complete a storm damage property assessment by the June 30 deadline.
Residents who sustained property damage greater than $10,000 may be able to reduce their assessed value or prorate their property taxes.
The storm dropped more than one foot of snow in many areas of the county, toppling trees over houses and collapsing structures.
Damage to public entities in the county and costs for emergency response topped $11.1 million. Much of those costs will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but the storm’s damage wasn’t extensive enough to qualify private citizens and businesses for FEMA funds, according to Douglas County Emergency Manager Wayne Stinson.
Homeowners can inquire about the property damage application at the Douglas County Assessor’s Office to see if they are eligible to apply.
“If they are eligible, then a staff person in the Assessor’s Office will help them complete the correct forms,” said county spokeswoman Tamara Howell in an email.
Howell said the county so far hasn’t gotten a big response from residents, with only “a couple” applications received.
“They really want to encourage citizens to inquire if they are eligible to see if they can help provide some cost savings on their property taxes,” Howell said.
