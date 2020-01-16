Douglas County Search and Rescue spent approximately nine hours rescuing a couple near Cultus Lake.
On Tuesday, dispatchers received a call that Brad Barron and his wife were stranded in the snow and in need of rescue.
The couple had left their home in Canyonville on Monday to visit the lake. While at the lake they experienced vehicle problems and decided to stay overnight. A large amount of snow fell that night and added to the complications.
Barron, 33, walked several miles to get cell service and called for help.
Douglas County Search and Rescue dispatched its snowcat and a tracked side-by-side to the area. A significant amount of snow and several downed trees blocked the roadway.
“The equipment proved to be invaluable in this rescue,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brad O’Dell said in a press release. “We would like to extend our thanks to the Board of Commissioners for their support of SAR and their mission.”
Both people were cold but healthy and required no medical assistance.
