The Douglas County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team is looking for volunteers age 17 and up, who want to make a difference.
Deputy Brian Melvin, county search and rescue coordinator, said the Sheriff's Office is seeking dedicated members of the community who want to help others and are willing to volunteer their time to the Search and Rescue Division. Melvin said they can find a spot for just about anyone who is interested in volunteering, no matter the physical ability.
"The type of people we're looking for are first and foremost people that want to help others," Melvin said. "We want people who genuinely like the outdoors, whether that be driving roads, searching for people, or people who like to get out and hike and possibly like to rappel."
Melvin said they also need people to be on their K-9 team who like dogs, and even volunteers on horseback who will ride trails in the backcountry and participate in the searches.
Using a drone to find missing people is a relatively new area for the Search and Rescue program. The department got the drone about six months ago and is always looking for more people who can operate their drone.
"We're beginning to start using them in search and rescue missions mainly outside of urban areas to be able to look over cliffs and embankments," Melvin said.
But to run the drone, the operator has to be licensed similar to a pilot's license, so the department is looking for people to get licensed to make more use of the drone.
Melvin says he's looking for people capable of physical tasks ranging from wilderness searching to technical rope rescues, especially young people in good physical shape. But he says they also need individuals willing to help prepare meals for search crews, or people who want to help maintain equipment for searchers in the field.
"Even people that may not have the physical capabilities of hiking through the woods in rough terrain, we've always got logistics that need to be done, radio communications, camp setup, things like that," Melvin said.
Melvin said the initial requirement is to attend the Search and Rescue Academy to get the state certification, but time commitment is voluntary.
"We'd like you to show up for every mission or every training or every meeting that you could possibly attend, but we know this is volunteer work and they can't always make it," Melvin said.
An "Introduction to Search and Rescue" meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Douglas County Search and Rescue Building, 2586 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Building No. 3, in Roseburg.
To find out about joining, contact search and rescue volunteer coordinator Jerry Applegarth at 541-440-4498 or email jvappleg@co.douglas.or.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.