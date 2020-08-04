The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the location of 22-year-old Austin Allen Wilkison of Roseburg.
Wilkison was last seen around 7:30 p.m. July 31 at a residence on Little Valley Road. He is described at 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Deputies said Wilkison had planned to meet friends and then return home, but he hasn't been seen or heard from since. He is known to frequent the Glide and Idleyld Park area and may be in the mountains, particularly the Swift Water, Wright Creek and Steamboat Falls areas.
Wilkison is associated with a silver 2001 Acura CL with Oregon license plate YPS-306.
Investigators said the family is very concerned about Wilkison's well-being.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 541-440-4471 or by email to dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us referencing case #20-3532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.