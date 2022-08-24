Isaiah Miller hadn’t skated in a while.
As a child, he and his friends were avid into the sport, but he fell out of the habit as he went into adulthood. However, a cancer diagnosis at 26 quickly made him realize life was short, and he had to go back to doing what he loved – skating.
Through two years of treatment, he kept at it – giving him something to look forward to, and becoming a way to take his mind off things.
“When you’re skating, you’re in so much danger, you have to focus everything on that moment and nothing else,” Miller said. “You’re forcing yourself to focus on the moment.”
Douglas County is situated among beautiful nature, stunning hiking trails and natural waterways — but some would rather explore half pipes, handrails, and banked ramps — the human-made, concrete wonderland that is the skate park.
The five main skate parks scattered across the county — in Myrtle Creek, Winston, Roseburg, Sutherlin and Reedsport — are home to a thriving community of skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders who spend their days riding in the concrete pits.
“It’s a really good culture,” Andrew Colton said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been to a skate park and felt like I was left out.”
Colton, 26, was at the Riverbend skate park in Winston with Matt Fairchild, who turned 31 that day, Aug. 18. The two met in a skate park when they were children, 15 years ago. Now lifelong friends, they’ve both brought their own children to the skate park to carry on the tradition.
Andrew Colton’s 7-year-old son, Hunter, rode his scooter around the skate park with Matt Fairchild’s 10-year-old son, Zane, during the hot and humid morning.
“You can do tricks and ride around and jump and stuff,” Hunter Colton said. “And there’s nobody that can make you get hurt really.”
Andrew Colton, Matt Fairchild, and their children are all from Riddle. The Myrtle Creek skate park is closer to their home, but they drive all the way to Winston to skate at least once a week, because the slopes and banks in Winston’s Riverbank skate park are less intense and more friendly to children. However, the two still wish there was more local skateparks in their area.
“When we were younger, we couldn’t just drive there,” Andrew Colton said. “You’d need a ride, or your parents to drive. For kids it can be difficult when parks are far away."
Further to the north, the Roseburg skate park, completed in 2000, is one of the oldest in the county, but its popularity remains – on a sunny Wednesday night, August 24, a small crowd of enthusiastic skaters spent their evening in the concrete playground.
Brendan Hall, an 18-year-old from Roseburg, had been skating there for the past 5 years. At 13, he found a skateboard lying at the side of his house, and decided to give it a shot.
“At first it was something new, coming to the skate park, meeting new people every time,” Hall said. “But once I started with the tricks, it became my passion, that’s where the passion was at."
Hall goes down to the Riverbend skate park in Winston every once in a while, but he skates at the Roseburg skate park every day — sometimes for 4-6 hours, he says. Even so, it’s not as many as the 8 hours a day he put in when he first started at 13 years old.
Daniel Shay, 18, was also at the Roseburg skate park that night. He’d been skating for around 3 years, starting out just for fun.
“You wake up and you never know what’s going to happen,” Shay said. “You could land this trick or that trick, it’s always something different.”
Some of Douglas County’s skate parks even draw a tourist crowd. Isaiah Miller, now 28, was part of a task force that raised over $300,000 to build the skate park in Myrtle Creek in 2008 – the first to have three full-pipes, a hollow circular concrete pipe that skaters can ride through – the more daring skaters might even ride the pipe’s walls. The park ended up drawing attention from skaters and skating magazines from around the area, Miller said. It’s now one of the most popular in Douglas County.
Skaters in Douglas County have a plethora of options when it comes to skate parks, but it’s clear that something more comes along with the concrete, metal, and spray paint — a strong, welcoming community willing to learn, willing to teach, and willing to stick together.
