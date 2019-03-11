Douglas Electric Cooperative now estimates most of its customers will have power restored by the end of the week.
There was a temporary setback for North County on Monday afternoon, when a tree fell onto a transmission line, slapping the wires together and creating a new outage for Yoncalla, Oakland and Fair Oaks residents who had previously had their power restored. The outage lasted a couple hours before the problem was detected and fixed, said Douglas Electric spokesman Todd Munsey.
As of Monday evening, about 1,329 county residents were still without power, two weeks after the snowstorm that first knocked out power to tens of thousands around the county, Munsey said. The longest waits ahead are for residents of the Loon Lake area, whose power may remain out for up to two weeks. Residents of the Upper Smith River and London Mountain areas may have to wait another week and a half due to road closures.
But there was fresh optimism in the predictions for most other areas. Scotts Valley and Tenmile could have power restored by Tuesday, and power could be restored Tuesday or Wednesday to residents of Umpqua, Tyee, Scottsburg, Melrose, Lookingglass, the outskirts of Elkton, Larson Road, Hogan Road and Curtin.
More than 400 homes between Elkton and Scottsburg had their power restored Monday when crews completed the main transmission line there ahead of schedule. Anyone west of Elkton still without power is being encouraged to call the Douglas Electric outage hotline at 1-888-420-8826.
The Red Cross shelter at Elkton High School had been serving dinner to 100 people each night, but is expected to close sooner than expected as many who were visiting it for services now have their power restored.
Douglas Electric customers with damaged meter bases will need to have them repaired by an electrician before they can get power restored. Delays could also be caused by locked gates, since Douglas Electric prefers not to cut chains.
The Douglas County Solid Waste Department has granted a fee waiver for disposal of storm damage wood debris. The debris will be accepted at the Roseburg landfill and the Roseburg, Elkton, Reedsport, Yoncalla, Canyonville, Glide, Oakland, Camas Valley and Myrtle Creek transfer stations.
The Douglas County Public Works Department is asking that drivers slow down and proceed with caution when traveling through areas where debris and work crews are present, and to watch for falling trees, branches and landslides. Report road concerns at 541-440-4208.
The Douglas County Assessor's Office said homeowners with storm damage greater than $10,000 may be able to reduce assessed value or pro-rate property taxes. The deadline to apply for that assistance is June 30. Visit the Assessor's Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Douglas County Courthouse, Room 206, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, or call 541-440-4222.
Neighbors in need of assistance, and people wanting to help others in need can visit the Douglas County Recovers website at roseburgdisaster.recovers.org.
