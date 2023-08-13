John Houston poses for a photo with his creation Zeke, a store bought zucchini dressed up to resemble a person wearing a tie and pants at the Dress a Veggie exhibit Friday afternoon at the Douglas County Fair.
People of all ages arrived at the Douglas County Fair Friday afternoon with various veggies in hand to show off their creativity in the Dress A Veggie event.
With three different age brackets for people to display their veggie creations, the adult section was brimming with a spectrum of veggies dressed to impress. Like 59-year-old John Houston’s creation Zeke, a zucchini dressed to look like a person with a tie and pants.
“I lost sleep over this. More trying to figure out what I was going to do inspiration wise and how I was going to make it,” said Houston. “I needed something to work with. I wanted a mutant size zucchini but had to go with store bought. Honestly, I was thinking Pinocchio and got this.”
Each participant’s creation was judged and miniature prize ribbons were handed out. Blue ribbons signify first place, red ribbons for second place while a white ribbon signified third place.
April Moon runs the event and has for as long as she can remember. Moon said over 100 people typically come to participate. Each participant has complete creative freedom over what vegetable to use, what materials to use and how they go about dressing each veggie.
Mallory Ferch, 7, decided to dress a brussel sprout named Berry with small headphones, googly eyes and a skirt.
“My little brussel sprout likes to explore and really likes to explore nature and makes things out of nature,” said Mallory.
Mallory and her family plan on enjoying all the things the fair has to offer this year. Friday brought a day filled with riding rides. Mallory was particularly looking forward to the Tornado ride.
As for the Dress A Veggie event, Moon stressed that the event is not to dress up as a veggie as there has been confusion in the past.
