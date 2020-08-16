Oregon State Police got a little help from the air while gathering evidence in Roseburg last Tuesday.
Senior Trooper Billy Bush used the small Unmanned Aircraft System (drone) — much like he has for three years out of the State Police office in St. Helens. The drone program helps document fatal accident scenes and crimes scenes much faster, more precise and less expansive.
“The bottom line is that it’s an enormous cost savings, primarily because of the reduced impact in roadway closure times,” Bush said. “It would be difficult for any equipment costs to compare with what can be saved by opening the roadways significantly faster.”
Oregon State Police Sgt. Jeff Willis, of the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit in Roseburg, was working cooperatively with the OSP Criminal Investigation Division last Tuesday, under the authority of a search warrant, to gather evidence in an area along Interstate 5 by the face of Mt. Nebo. He said the drone has tremendous value for investigations.
“The use of the UAS provides us with officer safety with less time on scene, whether it’s on a state highway or a crime scene,” Willis said. “It’s beneficial to us, it’s beneficial to the public and we can cover a lot more ground than we could otherwise with traditional mapping methods.”
The aircraft was able to fly up and down the face of the rock walls of Mt. Nebo and get shots of whatever the officers deemed necessary to gathering evidence, without someone having to scale the side of the mountain.
“When we talk about the sheer mountainside, we can get to some places that we couldn’t get to easily otherwise,” Willis said. “It also is helpful for search and rescue. We’ve utilized these birds for search and rescue as well.”
Bush said the sUAS has limits and can’t be used everywhere, but in a situation where it is practical, the time it takes to capture the information is typically 30 minutes and the quality if is outstanding.
“We’ve expedited our clearance of the highway and increased the value of our work product,” Bush said. “With this type of technology I can literally drop you down to eye level view and maneuver you through the entire scene, and then bring you up into this orbit view to give you a fantastic overview of the context. The value of those is just exponentially higher.”
Bush said once you program the aircraft, it does pretty much everything on its own.
“We pre-program it and outline the extent of the area we need to capture and tell it how much commonality we need between the images,” Bush said.
Bush sets the parameters and loads the flight plan to the aircraft and the machine actually self-launch and self-fly and can even self-land after completing the mission that he’s set.
“What’s really critical about use of this system is it doesn’t work just by itself, it’s part of a bigger workflow that helps make it so fast,” Bush said. “So I can put that aircraft in the air and I can capture all those images.”
And those images, he said, are extremely valuable for any type of crash or crime investigation to have sequential photos with high-precision GPS. He can actually reconstruct the scene in 3-D.
Willis said drones prove their value, not only for accident scenes but also for crime scenes.
“The primary advantage is speed, but we have observed additional benefits in the utility of the data and a significant improvement in our ability to illustrate the physical evidence of a case to both district attorneys and jurors,” Willis said.
And if there is a need to go back and do follow-up flights, Willis said that can be done with little or no impact on traffic flow.
There are only five OSP locations around Oregon that have the drones, and that’s largely because there are not enough licensed operators that can fly the sUAS. Bush would like to see more throughout the state.
The sUAS aircraft are located in Central Point, Salem, St. Helens, La Grande and Ontario. Whenever the Roseburg office needs services of the drone, they have to request it from one of the locations. Since the locations are not conveniently close, it’s not often that a drone available for an incident in Roseburg. If the OSP office in Roseburg is not able to get the drone, it’s back to the old-fashioned way.
“Scenes will continue to be mapped with our total measuring stations,” Willis said.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has two drones, but they are used for search and rescue operations.
The Roseburg Police Department also has a drone, but have not been able to use it. Public Information Officer Jeff Eichenbusch said no one has been licensed and trained to operate the aircraft yet.
