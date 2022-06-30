As fireworks stands pop up all around Douglas County in preparation for the Fourth of July holiday, safety takes center stage. One of Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan’s biggest concerns is the potential for fire danger — it doesn’t take a lot to set things ablaze.
As the celebration of Independence Day approaches, keeping yourself safe is sometimes a secondary thought — hopefully, we all return on July 5, 2022, with all of our fingers intact.
"I think people may be lulled into a false sense of safety with the weather having been mild and wet. But it's drying out quickly," Bryan said. "We still need to exercise a lot of caution."
“I think people may be lulled into a false sense of safety with the weather having been mild and wet. But it’s drying out quickly,” Bryan said. “We still need to exercise a lot of caution.”
Bryan urges residents to only use legal fireworks and have a bucket of water on hand to soak the fireworks in after they are set off, especially the duds.
“In Oregon, we’re encouraging customers to limit fireworks use to locations where they are legally permitted," said James Fuller, a former firefighter and current fireworks safety director for TNT Fireworks, “where the spectators can be at least 15 feet away from the product, and where the ignition area is relatively flat and free of dwellings, dry foliage or grasses and debris."
These recommendations stem from the intense wildfires that have plagued the forested areas of Oregon, California and Washington for the last few years.
“Last year, parts of Oregon were witness to drier than average conditions and some communities, such as Bend, have changed their laws when it comes to the sales and use of consumer fireworks,” said Fuller.
On public lands like the Umpqua National Forest, possessing or using a firework is prohibited year-round and could lead to a $5,000 fine and potential 6-month jail time.
“As this drought heads into the punishing summer months, it’s incumbent on all of us to use both fireworks and our water responsibly,” Carson Anderson, the president of TNT Fireworks, said.
With steadfast adherence to safety precautions, a safe and fun holiday is not only possible but also probable.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
